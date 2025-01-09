Land reform bills set for implementation by Q2, says AG

While addressing the issue of land reform during his remarks at the opening of the legal year, Attorney General Pinder stated: “We have undertaken our public consultation on the Land Adjudication and Land Registration Bills. These are the pieces of legislation that will implement land registration in The Bahamas. The compendium of the land reform bills will represent a significant step forward in ensuring that land transactions in The Bahamas are transparent, efficient, and secure. We intend to have the bills tabled in the 1st quarter of this year and debated and implemented in the 2nd quarter.”

He added: “We have secured space in the Financial Center for the land registrar and are currently working on an implementation strategy. We will continue our land reform project through 2025, with a new Planning and Subdivision Bill to come to Parliament. We are also looking at the prospect of a Law of Property Bill that will modernize and consolidate the numerous land-related legislation in the country.”