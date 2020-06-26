Labour dept. boasts 88 percent success rate on trade disputes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Labour’s Industrial Relations Unit recorded an 88 percent success rate in resolving disputes filed with the unit over the past 12 months, according to Labour Minister Dion Foulkes.

Foulkes provided an update on the unit during his contribution to the 2020/2021 budget debate in the Senate.

The unit is responsible for the settlement of all trade disputes.

Foulkes noted that public officers assigned to the unit also deal with individuals who do not have appointments and walk-ins seeking advice and dispute resolution.

He said 90 percent of those issues have been resolved without the need for individuals to file a trade dispute.

“This high rate speaks to the depth and experience of the officers assigned to the Unit and highlights the tremendous efforts of the staff of this Department,” he said.

“This, Madam President, significantly contributes to a smooth and stable Industrial Relations environment in the country.”

Foulkes underscored the Department of Labour has supervised the elections of some 17 trade unions between January 2019 and January 2020.

“This is in keeping with our commitment to ensure industrial harmony in the work environment as well as to ensure that the rights of workers are protected in our country,” he added.