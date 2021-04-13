KILLINGS ON THE RISE: Murders up 56 percent in Q1

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Murders for the first quarter of 2021 rose sharply compared to the same period in 2020, according to an analysis of Eyewitness News’ records.

There were 28 murders in The Bahamas up to March 31 — 24 on New Providence, two on Abaco, one on Grand Bahama and one on Eleuthera.

A total of 18 murders were recorded between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

There were nine murders in January, 10 in February and nine murders last month.

Last year, there were six murders in January, seven killings in February and five in March.

This represents increases month-on-month of 50 percent, 43 percent and 80 percent respectively.

Murders are also up 47 percent over the 19 murders recorded up to March 31, 2019; and eight percent over the 26 murders recorded up to March 31, 2018.

There was a total of 73 murders in 2020 — the lowest on record in 15 years.

There were 95 murders in 2019, a four percent increase over the 91 murders in 2018 — the lowest in almost a decade at that point.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has acknowledged that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in months of closures, curfews and lockdowns last year, impacted criminal activity.

The latest killing in The Bahamas occurred on Friday.

This marked the 29th murder for 2020.

A man was shot dead on Kemp Road around 1pm.

Police yesterday identified him as Jahfine Osias, 30.

According to police, Osias was driving a Nissan Cube when the driver of another vehicle stopped in front of him, exited and shot him multiple times.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said there was no indication the shooting was gang-related.

He said police were following positive leads on the matter and “hope to bring the matter to a close as soon as possible”.

In addition to 2015, when there were 146 murders — the highest recorded — there have been murder records in 2007 (78), 2009 (85), 2010 (94) and 2011 (127).