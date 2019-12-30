Kelly named Knight in Queen’s New Year’s Honors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Godfrey Kelly, a prominent Bahamian businessman, has been named Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (K.C.M.G) for his services to business and sports.

Kelly, 91, tops the list of the Queen’s New Year’s Honors, along with 21 other Bahamians for exemplary service to The Bahamas.

Kelly is a former Olympian sailor and the owner of Kelly’s House and Home, which has been a household name in The Bahamas since 1927.

Peter Goulandris, Rev. Dr. Carrington Samuel Pinder, and former National Security Minister and Bahamasair Chairman Orville Alton Thompson (Tommy) Turnquest were named Commander of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (CBE).

Goulandris is being honored for services to business, Pinder for services to religion and the community and Turnquest for services to politics and public service.

Turnquest told Eyewitness Online yesterday that he considered the award an “honor and a privilege”.

He noted that the honor was not a surprise given that he was asked a couple of months ago whether he would accept and already agreed.

“It always a good feeling, not that I did anything for reward and recognition,” Turnquest said.

“From 1987 to 2012 I was in the thick of it in the front line and to be thought of to be given an award by one’s country is really a special honor and so I’m grateful.

“I see the pride on my wife and children’s and family [members] faces as expressed to me, and I know the sacrifices that they have made over the many years, and so it’s wonderful to be honored in such a way.”

Turnquest ran for office in six General Elections and won his seat three times.

He has served as opposition leader, leader of the FNM and senator.

He added however that he has no interest in returning to frontline politics.

“There’s other ways in terms of national development that I can make a contribution.”

Peter Desmond Cole was awarded Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to business.

Receiving the Member of the British Empire (MBE) honor are Senate President Dr. Mildred Hall-Watson, for services to medicine and civic involvement; Coralie McMillan- Adderley, for services to public health; Rev. Dr. Irene Russell, for services to religion; Captain Kenneth Raymond Carroll and Terrence Robert Horace Gape, for services to business; as well as Janis Elizabeth Saunders and Juanita Denise Lewis-Johnson for services to business and politics.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) is being awarded to Joy Alexander Duncombe, for community involvement; Rev. Kenneth Reginald Knowles, for services to religion; Matilda Robinson and Emily Antoinette Colebrook, for services to the community; Gregory A. Sherman, for services to business; Everard Garvin Tony Lewis, for services to business and civic involvement; Charles Kermit Cates, for services to business and Family Island development and Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Carl Richard Culmer Sr., for services to politics.

Culmer also expressed great appreciation for the honor yesterday.

“It shows that persons recognize your work over the many years that you have toiled and helped to build The Bahamas,” he said.

Culmer, who has been working in politics for 40 years, has held many positions in the FNM.

“You don’t have to be a loud mouth to be recognized,” he continued.

“You can be working and doing what is need to and what the party requires by working in the background and doing a lot of things.

“I’ve held many positions in the party and I appreciate all the opportunities…I’m appreciative to all those persons who played a vital role in my development over the years and it shows that hard work pays off at the end of the day.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Elijah Butler and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ismela Davis-Delancy closed the list of honorees and were awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for their exceptional service to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.