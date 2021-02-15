Karajayah Forbes-Schlagenhauf becomes first Bahamian head boy at Scotland school

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture extended congratulations to Karajayah Forbes-Schlagenhauf on being named the head boy of St Leonards School, an independent, coeducational boarding and day school in St Andrews, Scotland.

Forbes-Schlagenhauf is notably recognized as the first Bahamian and first student of color to serve as head boy in the school’s 144-year history.

He is a two-time youth Parliamentarian, the 2019 National Youth Award winner for Leadership and the 2019 Director’s Cup Award Recipient, who currently serves as the most distinguished youth ambassador for the Kingdor National Parkinson Foundation here in The Bahamas.

The newly appointed head boy’s journey as a youth leader is characterized by an affinity for serving others and being a model for youth of the inner-city community in which he was raised. Forbes-Schlagenhauf has forged a unique path for himself, with the help of mentors who have afforded him the necessary guidance, encouragement and opportunities needed to excel beyond the barriers of what many may call humble beginnings.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture noted that before his educational pursuits abroad, Forbes-Schlagenhauf achieved many remarkable honors and awards locally. It wished the youth every success in his responsibilities in this vital student leadership role, and congratulated him “on this noteworthy and historic accomplishment” as it said it looked forward to his continued success.

The ministry also encouraged all young Bahamians to view Forbes-Schlagenhauf’s achievement as an inspiration to become global citizens and to courageously take opportunities to serve as ambassadors for their country, both locally and internationally, as “in today’s ever-changing world, it is important that the accomplishments of our youth extend beyond our soil”.