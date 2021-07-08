Kanoo and Cable Bahamas partner over payment option

Butler: Digital payments up 200% over the last year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cable Bahamas customers can now pay their monthly bills using the Kanoo app, as the digital payments provider has now partnered with Cable Bahamas Ltd.

Cable Bahamas CEO Franklyn Butler II noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has seen an increase in demand for digital payment platforms.

“Online payments have increased more than 200 percent compared to the previous year, further attesting to the need for convenient ways to pay,” Butler explained.

“This strategic partnership with Kanoo is one of several ways that we are seeking to make life simple for our customers by meeting them in their preferred digital spaces. We are proud to partner with Kanoo and confident that this partnership will add to the collective success of both our brands.”

Kanoo CEO Keith Davies said partnerships like this show fintech’s commitment to innovation and technological advancements.

“With the full integration of our bill pay services now completed, our partnership will allow Rev customers the ability to access their outstanding balance amounts and pay their bills within the Kanoo App,” Davies revealed.

“We took the traditional bill pay feature and added the ability to query your actual balance in real-time, which removes the mystery of your outstanding balance.

“Therefore, your account information is at your fingertips all within Kanoo. This level of integration sets the standard for how bill payments ought to work, and we are pleased to be able to provide this high level of service to all our merchants.”