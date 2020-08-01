Just over 50 people in Andros shelters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There are 53 people in shelters in Andros, according to Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis.

Lewis is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Isaias’ impact at 9.30am from Grand Bahama.

On its current forecast track, the storm is projected to move on land in Andros in the vicinity of Fresh Creek at 10am, and exit the island just south of Red Bay at 2pm today.

Andros 8am

“Everything is in order,” Lewis said.

“The shelters have been activated. I have been speaking to our people on the ground at NEMA. They’re all ready as best as they can. I spoke to the administrator for North Andros; he assured me that shelters have been activated…”