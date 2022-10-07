“JUST BECAUSE”: Peter Roker to travel New Providence on foot for charity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Businessman, fuel retailer, and philanthropist Peter Roker will engage in one of the biggest philanthropic challenges of his life this National Heroes Day. He will attempt to walk 248,160 ft, or 47 miles, around the entire island of New Providence in an effort to raise funds for three charities.

The 80-year-old community leader plans to start his marathon on Monday, October 10, at 7am from the site of his newest gas station at the Milo Butler Highway roundabout, which is set to open in November.

He will walk from the gas station, head west to Carmichael Road, down to Adelaide, on to Clifton Pier, then Lyford Cay areas, on to Cable Beach, then follow the northern coast of New Providence all the way to the Eastern Road.

He will attempt to continue the walk on to Prince Charles, then Soldier Road, back on to Carmichael Road, then Fire Trail Road back to the gas station site.

Roker has dubbed his journey the “Just Because – Penny Per Foot” challenge. Appropriately, he is asking the general public, including organizations, companies, and government agencies to sponsor each step that he takes on this journey to support Bahamians in need.

The three local charities he has chosen to support are the Ranfurly Homes for Children, Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel, and Abilities Unlimited. According to a press release, the donations will be split between these institutions.

Pledge sheets and additional information regarding Roker’s quest are available on his Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok pages at “Peter Roker’s ‘Just Because'”.

Roker can also be reached at 424-0749.