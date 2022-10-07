“JUST BECAUSE”: Peter Roker to travel New Providence on foot for charity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Businessman, fuel retailer, and philanthropist Peter Roker will engage in one of the biggest philanthropic challenges of his life this National Heroes Day. He will attempt to walk 248,160 ft, or 47 miles, around the entire island of New Providence in an effort to raise funds for three charities.
He will walk from the gas station, head west to Carmichael Road, down to Adelaide, on to Clifton Pier, then Lyford Cay areas, on to Cable Beach, then follow the northern coast of New Providence all the way to the Eastern Road.
Roker has dubbed his journey the “Just Because – Penny Per Foot” challenge. Appropriately, he is asking the general public, including organizations, companies, and government agencies to sponsor each step that he takes on this journey to support Bahamians in need.
Pledge sheets and additional information regarding Roker’s quest are available on his Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok pages at “Peter Roker’s ‘Just Because'”.
Roker can also be reached at 424-0749.