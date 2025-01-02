Watch ILTV Live
JUNKANOO RESULTS: Saxons Superstars secures fourth consecutive win

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Saxons Superstars have won their fourth consecutive Junkanoo Parade as they emerged victorious with an overall win in the 2025 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.

Officials of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) have noted that this is the first time in Junkanoo history that a group has captured four consecutive wins in the cultural parade.

Roots secured second place while the World Famous Valley Boys placed third. The One Family Junkanoo organization secured fourth place, followed by Genesis in fifth position. The Music Makers and Prodigal Sons were disqualified.

