Junkanoo relaunch pushed to Spring 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Junkanoo parades may see a Spring 2021 revival as officials seek to bolster its virtual platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture noted projections that the effects of the pandemic are likely to continue up to the end of 2021.

It advised the ministry has engaged a series of meetings with stakeholders of the Junkanoo Community, along with the Office of The Prime Minister, to consider the best alternatives for celebrating the country’s “beloved and premier cultural expression”.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has negatively impacted the way of life for communities around the world,” the statement read.

“In particular, the rapid spread of the disease has interrupted entertainment and cultural activities everywhere. Festivals the world over have been either canceled or postponed with the overriding objective to ‘keep people safe.’

“International and local health officials have recommended ‘physical distancing’ as an effective measure to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease as there are no preventative medicines or full proof treatments.

It continued: “Notwithstanding the successful results obtained by local health officials regarding containing the spread, we have unfortunately experienced an uptick of confirmed cases since the opening of our borders.

“The health and safety of our citizens, residents, and visitors are paramount to this government and its decision-making. Hence, considering the volatile state of affairs surrounding the COVID- 19 phenomena, we must err on the side of caution and stand with our sister Ministry of Health.”

The ministry underscored many businesses are struggling to rebound, and the hotel industry and the wider tourism sector virtually remain at a stand-still despite the country’s active management of the virus’ spread.