Junkanoo groups weigh in on possible cancellation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A-category Junkanoo groups are standing in solidarity with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) as it moves toward canceling the 2024 parades.

The decision, which JCNP Chairman Dion Miller attributes to ongoing government interference, has ignited widespread debate within the Junkanoo community.

Miller revealed Monday morning that the JCNP is finalizing plans to call off the parades and refund ticket buyers due to what he described as continuous meddling from the Davis administration in Junkanoo affairs.

Representatives from the Saxons Superstars and Vernon Rolle of the One Family Junkanoo group confirmed their support for the JCNP, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the organization’s rules and regulations. “We stand by the JCNP and the framework that governs Junkanoo,” said Rolle.

The controversy stems from a dispute involving the Valley Boys Junkanoo group, which has divided opinion within the Junkanoo community. Duane Ellis of the Roots Junkanoo group expressed disappointment, noting, “It really should not have gotten this far to affect the wider Junkanoo population.”

Chris Justillien of Colors Entertainment echoed those concerns, criticizing the government’s decision to grant A-category funding to ‘The Way Forward’ Valley Boys despite the group not competing. “This issue should have been resolved privately, not in the public space,” said Justillien.

The JCNP is expected to make a final determination on the parades at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

