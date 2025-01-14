Junkanoo groups want judging criterion revised

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Various Junkanoo groups joined forces on Tuesday to voice their displeasure with the current judging criterion for the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades, the group intends on presenting the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) with its suggestions for consideration.

Groups involved include the Genesis Warhawks, Roots, and Music Makers, the grouping collectively operates inter the name, “Agents of change”.

The groups believe that the current order of judging has set a precedent that will lead to the finality of cultural parades, as they claim that many younger Junkanoo enthusiasts are losing interest.

The Agents for Change also feel that the, “biased judging” leaves many wanting to resign from Junkanoo altogether.