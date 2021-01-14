Junior tennis matchplay series begins

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association(BLTA) announced last night that it has started a matchplay series to jumpstart tennis play for juniors.

According to the BLTA, the matchplay began in the last quarter of 2020 at the National Tennis Centre as competitive tournaments in The Bahamas were previously prohibited.

Matchplay organizer Shayvon Clarke said: “The players are playing with more confidence and learning the rules of the game.

“There are players in the program at different levels. The kids are progressing quickly as each week goes by. This is a way to keep the kids in a competitive mode during this pandemic.

“We look forward to seeing more kids added to the pool of players as time goes on.”

Patrick Mackey Jr and Aidan Miller were the two top players with the most matches played.

BLTA President Perry Newton remarked that the matchplay is a good junior tennis initiative (JTI) and thanked Clarke for her oversight of the program.

“The BLTA continues to expand program offerings from ‘Play Tennis’ for beginners to JTI programs for intermediary and advanced players,” he said.

“We would like to thank the parents, coaches and players for their involvement.”

Juniors are invited to join in on Fridays at 4pm at the National Tennis Centre; and interested parties may contact pr@blta.net to be a part of the program or register children to play.