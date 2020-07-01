Junior doctors sounds alarm over internships

PHA says one-year internship ended June 30

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Doctors Union has sounded the alarm over 30 healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against the novel coronavirus being made redundant, calling the matter unfortunate and uncaring.

“It is incomprehensible that the goodwill and sacrifice of so many frontline physicians could be rewarded with avarice and apathy,” the union said in a statement.

“These actions are a travesty, and will be indelibly marked on the legacy of this administration as a failure to protect those that gave so much for The Bahamas.”

However, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) said while it had been advised of the union’s claim that 30 interns and other junior doctors’ services were no longer required, the one-year internship period for interns commenced on July 1, 2019, and ended yesterday.

The authority said: “The one-year internship arrangement is a requirement for licensure”.

The union, which represents junior doctors, said the ongoing pandemic has forced The Bahamas, like the rest of the world, into a new paradigm — one ripe with challenges and uncertainties.

It said, however, healthcare workers have answered the call and delivered an “unwavering care”, bearing the brunt of the work to reduce the impact of the virus in the nation.

According to the union, the sacrifices made by healthcare workers involved some moving out of their homes, removing contact with loved ones for months.

“Some lost their lives,” the union continued.

“It’s unfortunate, as a frontline worker during this entire COVID-19 pandemic many of these unsung heroes are left with job and financial insecurities.

“The government promised that there will be no job loss as a result of this pandemic.

“However, the Public Hospitals Authority has indicated to doctors plans to make some positions redundant and not renew contracts. How is this just reward?”

The union pointed out that after a suspected case of the virus was discovered on a ward in Princess Margaret Hospital, during which many medical personnel were unknowingly exposed, nurses and doctors were sent home to quarantine for 14 days as per the health protocols.

According to the union, some of those medical professionals whose internship should have come to an end as of today, have been told their internship has not been completed due to the two weeks during the mandatory quarantine.

“They were told that they should volunteer to work until July 13, 2020, which can be used to make up for their quarantine days with no salary quarantine during that time period — any logical thinking person would have considered this time an industrial accident.

“To add insult to injury, even after volunteering, their future employment cannot be guaranteed.

One is forced to ask, where is the compassion? Where is their heart?”

The union called the matter further evidence of the disconnect between the PHA and the government, adding that while the government has said it will do its best to retain jobs, the PHA has reportedly informed 30 interns and other junior physicians their services will no longer be required as of tomorrow.