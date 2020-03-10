Junior and senior high schools on lockdown after shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two public schools were locked down after armed men drove onto the C H Reeves Junior High School campus to evade police.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash confirmed police responded to reports of a suspicious car at Palm Beach Street shortly after 12pm.

Cash said police chased the car through several streets, and were fired upon several times by the occupants during their pursuit.

The chase ended in a collision with the police car at the C H Reeves campus, where officers arrested two men.

Cash said an officer was injured during the crash.

RM Bailey Senior High School was also locked down as a precautionary measure due to its proximity to the junior school.

Students and faculty were allowed to leave their rooms shortly before 2pm; however, the campus remained closed to the wider public.

