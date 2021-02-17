JUMPING SHIP?: FNM MP denies claims she sought PLP nomination

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe has denied assertions from Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell that she sought a nomination from his party.

In a post on Twitter, Mitchell said since the FNM MP challenged his integrity in a “sporadic attack of the PLP”, he would reveal the “entire story” of her purportedly meeting with the PLP leader and chairman, and agreeing to resign from the FNM in two weeks, join the PLP and subsequently seek a nomination from the party.

“Since she has done this, I intend to tell the entire story of her wanting to join the PLP and her meeting with me and coming to the GB airport to see the leader and myself to request we give her two weeks, and then she would join the PLP and subsequently seek our nomination,” the PLP chairman wrote.

He was referring to a comment Parker-Edgecombe made on social media.

Speaking to Eyewitness News today, Mitchell claimed the FNM MP met with the PLP on three separate occasions through an intermediary.

Her social media comment was made in response to a Facebook user who suggested the MP has failed to perform in her constituency and questioned what she has done to justify a renomination.

“Enough to ensure the PLP never sees it again,” Parker-Edgecombe said.

She denied Mitchell’s claims today, insisting she was not surprised by the “venom and far-fetched stories” about her seeking to join the PLP.

“With that said, I am not at all surprised that political pundits and, sadly, the Progressive Liberal Party’s chairman are grasping for straws and now trying to muddy the waters with their venom and far-fetched stories that I begged to join the Progressive Liberal Party some weeks ago,” she said in a statement.

“It is a blatant lie.

“The Free National Movement is the best choice to govern our beautiful country and I am more than happy to be a part of the FNM as we aim to ensure the PLP’s defeat at the polls.”

Parker-Edgecombe was among eight FNM incumbents who were ratified on Monday.