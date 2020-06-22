Jones to sit out 2020 WNBA season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Connecticut Sun suffered a major blow to their 2020 title-hopes today as center Jonquel Jones announced that she would forgo the entire 2020 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) schedule.

Jones joins several other WNBA and National Basketball Association (NBA) players that have decided to forgo the upcoming seasons to focus on the fight against social injustices in the United States.

Jones, who led the league in total rebounds and blocks last year, took to social media following the announcement by the team to voice her reasons for sitting out.

“After careful thought and consideration, I’ve decided to forego the upcoming WNBA season and use this time to focus on personal, social, and familial growth,” said Jones.

“This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve made but the resurgence and unknown aspects of COVID-19 have raised serious health concerns that I do not feel comfortable competing in.

“I’d like to thank the Connecticut Sun organization, my teammates and fans for their unwavering support and understanding. While I won’t be competing this year, I look forward to lacing up with my teammates in 2021 and continuing the pursuit for a WNBA championship.”

Last week, the WNBA rolled out their plans for safely conducting the 2020 WNBA season — a shortened, 22-game run with all the teams playing at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The decision was supported by Sun coach Curt Miller.

Miller said: “On behalf of our entire organization, we fully support JJ’s difficult decision to sit out the 2020 WNBA season during these unprecedented times. We recognize the amount of unique challenges, sacrifices, and unknowns this season presents.”