JOINING FORCES: Rollins, former third party leaders among Pintard’s backers on eve of FNM convention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A video for the Michael Pintard campaign revealed that more former FNM Members of Parliament and several former senior officials of third parties have thrown their support behind his campaign for re-election as FNM Leader.

For the Bahamas Democratic Movement (BDM), former Leader Cassius Stuart and former Chairman Lorenzo Bullard appeared in the video. Stuart decribed Pintard’s leadership as the beginning of a “new era.”

Former Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe also officially announced her support for Pintard in the video, alongside former Chairman Omar Smith and former candidate for South Beach Jermaine Higgs.

“He’s going to be able to preside over the transition of the new generation of FNM Leaders… he’s going to bring everyone together to provide the best leadership on behalf of the Bahamian people,” Komolafe said.

Komolafe ran as a DNA candidate twice — once in Killarney in 2017 and again as the party’s Leader in the Carmichael constituency in 2021.

Her predecessor, Branville McCartney, is supporting Dr Hubert Minnis to reclaim the party’s leadership.

The video also featured Former Members of Parliament Hubert Chipman, Dr Andre Rollins and Richard Lightbourne. The three men were part of the “rebel seven” Opposition MPs who voted to oust Dr. Hubert Minnis as Opposition Leader back in 2017. Minnis would go on to win the General Election a few months later, while none of the three were re-nominated for the FNM.