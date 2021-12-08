Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits makes thanksgiving wishes come true for Cancer Society of The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With nearly 45 years of activism and advocacy under its belt, the Cancer Society of The Bahamas has been the go-to resource for cancer sufferers and survivors across the country. In 2020 alone, more than 800 Bahamians were diagnosed with some form of cancer, with instances of prostate and breast cancer among the most prevalent forms of the deadly disease.

Despite the challenges, the Cancer Society’s years of dedication have inspired countless organizations to join the fight against cancer, including Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits.

Over the past several years, Jimmy’s has stepped up as a major supporter of the Cancer Society’s efforts, providing funding for educational programs and other initiatives.

Jimmy’s representative Mallory Sands said: “The relationship between Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits and the Cancer Society of The Bahamas dates back many years. Just as we have supported in the past, we wish to continue our service to this organization and do our part in any way that improves the lives of our good Bahamian people and families.”

This donation is yet another example of Jimmy’s ongoing commitment to good corporate citizenry. During the month of October, the company launched a special breast cancer awareness initiative that encouraged customers to donate to the worthy cause.

“As a truly Bahamian company, we are proud to support causes that serve and impact the greater community” noted Sands.

“It is a tragic reality that cancer is all too prevalent in Bahamian society. Cancer has affected each and every one of us in some way.

“We were so pleased with the response we received from the general public as well. We want to continue to be a part of the solution as much as we hope to be there for the celebration when a battle has been fought and won.”

For the team at the Cancer Society, the assistance could not have come at a better time.

Cancer Society Administrator Errin Storr said: “The past two years have been particularly challenging for us. The devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 forced us to cancel many of our major fundraising events, which has impacted how much support we’ve been able to provide those most in need of our services.”

This latest donation, representatives said, will be used to fund ongoing educational campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the early detection and prevention of cancer.

“More importantly,” Storr said, “the funds will have a significant impact on the number of individuals who can be accommodated at the Society’s Cancer Caring Centre.”

As the fight against cancer progresses, Bahamians can expect the partnership between Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits and the Cancer Society of The Bahamas to grow. According to Sands, the company is committed to helping important causes whenever it can.

She said: “Service is our culture. Jimmy’s takes part in charitable initiatives year-round and we’ll continue to help meet the needs of our community through partnerships with non-profits like the Cancer Society of The Bahamas. We believe in their important work and we are happy to help.”