JCNP makes plans to cancel Junkanoo due to government interference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), Dion Miller, announced Monday that the organization is considering canceling the highly anticipated upcoming Junkanoo parades due to what he described as continuous government interference.

Speaking with Eyewitness News, Miller stated that the JCNP is finalizing details and plans to issue an official statement at 6:00 p.m. He revealed that the corporation is working with vendors to determine how to refund ticket holders and is exploring the possibility of organizing an alternative event, as Junkanoo groups have expressed interest in proceeding independently.

The controversy stems from a decision announced by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture on Sunday. In a statement, the Ministry confirmed “The Way Forward Valley Boys” – who broke away from “The World famous Valley Boys, would be allowed to participate in the upcoming parades, despite groups drawing its participation number within the last 24 hours.

Miller argued that Junkanoo has established rules and regulations, which he believes are being undermined. He suggested that the Office of the Prime Minister may have been involved in the decision, as the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture failed to mention this change during meetings held just a day prior.

“Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Ingraham never interfered with the administration of Junkanoo. Prime Minister Perry Christie never interfered with the administration of Junkanoo. Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Minnis never interfered with the administration of Junkanoo,” Miller stated, implying that the current administration is overstepping its bounds.

The JCNP’s potential cancellation of the parades raises uncertainty for ticket holders and participants. More details are expected in the corporation’s official announcement later this evening.