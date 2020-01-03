JCNP defends Saxons clean sweep, says PM had no influence on New Year’s Day parade results

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Despite the noise in the market over the Shell Saxons Superstars New Year’s Junkanoo sweep, Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) Chairman Dion Miller insisted that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had no involvement in the execution of the parade

Minnis once again rushed with the group, shaking cowbells, as he did at the 2018 Boxing Day parade and in previous years.

“That’s just Junkanoo talk,” Miller told Eyewitness News Online.

“When the previous prime minister was the prime minister, they always [attributed] the Valley Boys win to him. That’s a part of the crying in Junkanoo.

“The prime minister had absolutely no involvement in the planning and execution of the parade, outside of making sure that Junkanoo has received its funding.

“So that’s absolute rubbish.”

Saxons swept the parade, taking the top spot and all categories with their ‘Bahamian or Nuttin’ theme.

Saxons earned a score of 84.62 after being penalized one point.

Miller said the groups were slated to meet last night to receive a username and password where they could access their results, which will start the 48-hour protest period.

Meanwhile the 2018 Boxing Day Junkanoo parade results are still in the process of being protested.

The Valley Boys was named the unofficial winner of the 2019 Boxing Day parade, securing 81.44 points, and Saxons Superstars placed second with 80.01 points.

The results have been hotly debated on social media with fans and junkanooers questioning the fairness of penalties given the inclement weather that saw the Boxing Day parade delayed by two hours.

Several groups have reportedly protested the results.

Miller said a hearing with the Independent Review Committee will be held on Monday for the Christmas results.

He said the hearing for the New Year’s Day parade protests will be held on Tuesday.

“We look to have everything wrapped up by the 15 of January,” Miller added.

“We don’t want it to linger.

“We want to have everything backed up and made official by the 15 of January”.

The IRC will hear all of the grievances from the groups and schedule a later meeting to release its formal decision.