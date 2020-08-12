Island Pay reports 59 percent of applicants verified

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Island Pay yesterday reported 59 percent of its 8,500 applicants have been verified as the company acknowledged inaccessibility to kiosks during the lockdown period.

Jeffrey Beckles, the company’s public relations consultant, said the lockdown impacted access to the company’s kiosks but defended the platform’s performance noting an 80 percent usage rate.

“Let me just say that there is nothing wrong with the process,” he said.

“The process is up and working fine. The Island Pay team has been working diligently over the past three weeks ever since we got the green light.

“Of the 8,500 applicants we have had, 5,000 of them have been verified and the others are now in the system. The fact that the lockdown is in place means that many of the locations where the kiosks are are not accessible. That’s not a system issue. We are working diligently with NIB and their team to get access to these facilities so that recipients can go there and get access to their benefit payments.”

Beckles continued: “To date out of 8,500 persons who have applied and were approved there is an 80 percent usage right now which means by and large Bahamians have been adapting to the new platform. It is working once they are approved they have access to their funds within 24 hours.”

With regards to complaints over withdrawal fees, Beckles noted that fees are far lower than what commercial banks charge. He described the company as a fully Bahamian entity with a 100 percent Bahamian team.

Island Pay and AF Holdings Ltd, parent company of Colina Insurance, announced the roll-out of the digital cash service back in 2018.