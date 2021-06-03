Island Pay and BTC partner to accelerate digital transformation of Bahamian economy

New joint venture increases payment solution options for thousands of consumers and businesses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC and Island Pay Group Ltd yesterday announced an innovative partnership that will enhance customer experience and convenience across the country. As of now, every BTC customer and every Island Pay wallet holder can pay their bills on the Island Pay platform, access new voice and data plans and top up existing plans, facilitating an exciting increase in the e-commerce options and opportunities for consumers and businesses.

This service is currently available across the BTC network and will serve to greatly enhance customer experience and convenience by putting greater payment solution access right at their fingertips.

BTC CEO André Foster celebrated this new venture by stating: “We are pleased to partner with the Island Pay Group as we expand our digital footprint. Customers can use the Island Pay platform for online bill payment and mobile top-up. This new partnership adds another layer of convenience to our customers. BTC continues to heavily invest in its digital channels, which include e-billing and increased payment options through our website, mobile app and virtual store.”

Island Pay Managing Director Jeffrey Beckles expressed similar sentiments, adding: “Island Pay is thrilled to partner with BTC as we seek to add value to the overall customer experience. BTC is the leading communications and entertainment provider in the country, delivering premium broadband, internet, television, mobile and landline services throughout the country and will continue to play a significant role in our overall push to digitally transform The Bahamas into a First-World economy.

“Island Pay is incredibly pleased to provide the payment solution that is transforming how Bahamians can access services in a secure, convenient way using state-of-the-art technology. Over 20,000 Island Pay wallet holders will now have a much easier financial management experience because of this partnership. We tip our hats to BTC for seeing the future and encourage those who do not have an Island Pay wallet yet to download the app and embrace this ultramodern, secure, easy-to-use service right on their phones.

“As many more Bahamian businesses go cashless, Island Pay is already leading the e-commerce sector by ensuring that Bahamian consumers have a secure and easy-to-use payment option. And our wallets are already Sand Dollar-integrated, which makes it much easier for consumers to conduct their business transactions.”

He added: “We often think about ease of doing business in the foreign context only, but partnerships like this are having a positive impact on domestic ease of doing business and that is a great thing. The future is bright, and we are looking forward to working with even more businesses and organizational stakeholders across the country and the region as they innovate to serve their customers better.”