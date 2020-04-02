Island Luck to pay employees in full for six weeks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Island Luck (IL) will pay employees their full salaries for six weeks, according to a statement released today.

IL’s Human Resources and Training manager Shanette Rahming said the company has received approval from the National Insurance Board (NIB) to pay unemployment benefits to eligible employees on its behalf, with more 700 of the company’s employees having been sent home due to the COVID-19 emergency powers order.

“In light of this, Island Luck has sought and formally gained the approval of The National Insurance Board of the Bahamas (NIB) to pay unemployment benefits directly to all eligible employees on NIB’s behalf,” Rahming said in a statement.

“With the significant numbers of Bahamians applying for NIB benefits, by taking this approach we can ensure that our employees who need financial support the most can receive their full benefits without any delay. In turn, Island Luck will receive a credit from NIB to be applied against future contributions equivalent to the amount paid to staff.”

Rahming said IL will also pay the balance of any shortfall not covered by NIB unemployment benefits.

“This means that all Island Luck employees will receive their full salaries for six weeks, from March 18 to April 30,” the company continued.

“And, following the guidance of the government and public health officials, we will determine the way forward at the end of April.

“The success of Island Luck has always depended on our staff, our business model and our loyal customers.”

She said: “The health, welfare and safety of our staff is paramount to us and we will do our best to support them during this challenging time. We implore everyone to pay close attention to the government’s emergency orders and the life-saving preventative measures promoted by public health officials. The sooner we can halt the spread COVID-19, the sooner we can all return to a sense of normalcy.”