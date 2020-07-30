Isaias on track to become hurricane, second system develops in Atlantic

Second system has 50 percent chance of developing into cyclone

Hurricane warning in effect for central and northwest Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tropical storm Isaias is now projected to become a hurricane by tomorrow.

“The tropical storm warnings for the central and northwest Bahamas may be upgraded to hurricane warnings this evening or tonight,” the center said.

It said: “Hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas Friday night and Saturday.”

Forecasters are also tracking a second weather system in the Atlantic has a 50 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a forecast, the center said: “Showers and thunderstorms associated with a small area of low pressure, located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands have increased and become better organized during the day.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and this system could become a tropical depression during the next day or so while it drifts generally north-northwestward.

“After that time, environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable for development.”

When contacted Senior Deputy Director in the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said the department was being closely monitoring the system and will update this evening.

A National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) press conference will be held on both systems at 8pm tonight.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to make an address at that time.

Tropical Storm Isaias, which developed into a named storm in the Atlantic last night, is the ninth-named storm system of the 2020 hurricane season.

The storm was expected to pass over Hispaniola today and over the southeastern Bahamas by tonight or early Friday, according to the center.

This afternoon, the Department of Meteorology has issued a hurricane warning for the central and northwest Bahamas.

These include Exuma, Cat Island, Long Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera, the Abacos, the Berry Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions could be experienced, generally within 36 hours.

The department encouraged residents in the central and southeast Bahamas to rush to complete preparations.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the southeast Bahamas, including Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Inagua, Mayaguana, and Ragged Islands.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

As of 5pm, Isaias was 250 miles southeast of the southeastern Bahamas, moving northwest at around 20 miles per hours with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

The storm was expected to weaken as it moves over Hispaniola.

Isaias is forecasted to be near the central Bahamas by tonight or early Friday.

Localized flooding is expected throughout The Bahamas.

This article was updated at 6pm to reflect the latest advisory from the Department of Meteorology