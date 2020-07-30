Isaias draws closer to southeast Bahamas, sustaining winds

Southeast Bahamas and TCI urged to complete storm prep

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tropical Storm Isaias has produced life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico, while heavy downpour and strong winds were spreading over the Dominican Republic, according to the Department of Meteorology.

In its noon update, the department said Isaias was located around 151 miles southeast of Dominican Republic and around 353 miles southeast of Inagua.

The storm was moving northwest at around 20 miles per hour.

It was expected to decrease in speed over the next couple of days.

“Residents in the central and southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands should rush to complete all preparations to mitigate [damage] due to flooding and secure all loose items around their property,” the department said.

“Residents in the northwest Bahamas should now begin to do likewise.”

The center of the storm is expected to move over Hispaniola today and near the southeast Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos Islands tonight or early tomorrow.

On its forecast track, Isaias is expected to move near the central Bahamas Friday night and approach the northwest Bahamas Friday night and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm were 60 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 310 miles primarily to the north of the center.

Tropical storm conditions were expected to spread over the southeast Bahamas later today.

Localized flooding is expected throughout The Bahamas.

“Some weakening is possible as Isaias moves over Hispaniola today,” the department said.

“Re-strengthening is forecast on Friday and Friday night.”

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the central and southeast Bahamas.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northwest Bahamas.