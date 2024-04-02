Investigation launched into alleged robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation is being launched and spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux and the Complaints and Corruptions unit regarding an incident where $90,000 was allegedly taken from a businessman last week.

Allegedly, officers conducted a search of the businessman’s vehicle which resulted in the discovery of the large sum of cash. It is alleged that after the cash was confiscated officers did not arrest the individual and fled the traffic stop with the money.

Commissioner Fernander said due to the nature of the incident there are lots of moving parts, and the investigation is currently underway in its preliminary stages.

All parties involved in the incident are being questioned and Commissioner Fernander noted that none of the officers has been relieved of their duties or been placed on administrative leave.