Investar Securities launches online portal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Investar Securities Ltd yesterday announced the launch of an online subscription portal for new and current investors.

The firm reported last week that its Titan Balanced Fund had achieved a return on investment of 5.38 percent in its first quarter of operation.

The online forms make it easy for first-time subscribers to invest in the Titan Balanced Fund, while those who are already subscribed can add to their initial investment.

“When we launched the Titan Balanced Fund, we made it clear that we wanted to put wealth within reach of everyday Bahamians,” said Ansel Watson, CEO, Investar Securities Ltd.

“Our new, straightforward online application forms make it convenient for first-time investors to take that initial step in securing their financial future. For those who have already invested with us, we are making it easy for them to stay focused on their financial goals.”

Investar launched the Titan Balanced Fund on June 3rd, 2019, providing an opportunity for Bahamians to buy in with a minimum first investment of $500 for 100 shares at $5.

Interest in the funds was piqued by the inclusion of limited investment in Playtech Systems Ltd., trading as Island Luck, allowing fund participants to share in the success of the entertainment and gaming company widely recognized as an industry leader and one of the most impressive business success stories of The Bahamas.

“During the family islands roadshow, potential subscribers inquired about future opportunities to invest. This announcement is our response to them – you can now invest from any island in the Bahamas – at any time – for any amount – online,” Watson continued.

New subscribers using the online application platform are required to upload a certified copy of their passport or certified copy of their Voters Card, and proof of subscribers address in their name such as a utility bill from BPL, BTC, Cable or Water & Sewerage), a Voters Card, or bank statement with their name and address.

Copies must be certified by lawyer, accountant, bank officer, notary public, or Justice of Peace.

New subscribers will also have to upload a Signature Form, which is checked against the signature page on the passport or Voters Card for further verification.

Existing subscribers only need to have their Investor number and National Insurance Board (NIB) Number on hand to make an additional investment of $100 or more using the online application.

To finalize the subscription, investors can use a debit or credit card, or bank transfer details for subscriptions up to $5,000. Over $5,000 will require the completion of the Source of Funds Form.

Watson said: “We have been working around with the clock with our web development team to ensure that the online subscription forms are both easy to use and secure.

“Our offices are still open to the public, and if you’d like to bring in a cheque to invest or add to your existing subscription, we are here to help! But, if you don’t have the time to come in or you can’t get to our offices, our simple online application process is the solution for you.”

In its first-quarter, from August 1st to October 31, 2019, the Titan Balanced Fund achieved a return on investment “(ROI”) of 5.38 percent.

At its launch, it was projected that the Titan Balanced Fund would have a seven to 10 percent annual investment return. This projected investment return is based on a month-by-month investment growth over twelve months.

This first quarter represents the first three months of investment growth, achieving 5.38 percent. During the next nine months, the Fund will make additional investments towards the projected annual investment return.

The Titan Balanced Fund was approved by and is regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

The Fund is sponsored by Investar Securities Ltd., also regulated by the Commission.