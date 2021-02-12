International women’s group GWE to hold first event in Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — International organization Global Women Entrepreneurs (GWE) is planning to hold its first event in Nassau, Bahamas, on February 21.

The event, “GWE Holiday”, aims to help women who became entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their spirits up and successfully maintain what the pandemic drove them to start.

The group’s founder and CEO is Bahamian Enise Dalisma, who said she started two successful, growing businesses during the pandemic — one in Florida, where she has relocated to since 2018, and the other in Nassau, her hometown.

She told Eyewitness News she launched GWE in October 2020 after she received a vision from God.

“This vision was to create a global platform focused on inspiring, uplifting, guiding and encouraging women who have an interest in entrepreneurship,” Dalisma said.

“Following the vision God had given me, I created a group on Facebook called Global Women Entrepreneurs.”

Since its launch, the group has expanded to now include five additional women leaders: Clatira Almir, CEO of ClothesMinded; Kenisha Delancey-Rodgers, CEO of Belle Baby Essentials; Tiffany Brice-Ferguson, CEO of Simply Tiffany Boutique; Khailah Gardiner, CEO of KayLine242; and Stephanique Armbrister, CEO of Royalty Bliss & Butter.

GWE now boasts over 2,500 members in different countries and industries.

Dalisma said: “Collectively, we use social media platforms to host live broadcasts to do giveaways in an effort to give back to our community and keep hope alive. The kinship that has grown within this vast and growing network of women has led us to seek to enjoy the camaraderie of one another beyond virtual bounds.

“It is with this that I am pleased to announce that we have successfully planned our very first event, which is a meet-and-greet we are calling ‘GWE Holiday’. On this day, we will attend church together, take professional photos for our movement and thereafter eat and socialize amongst each other. We all anticipate this event’s success.”

The CEO noted that despite the group’s international membership base, many may not be able to travel due to the ongoing pandemic. However, she said she will be in town for the event “to meet and greet the members of this great movement”.

“Additionally, we are always welcoming new members to join the GWE family and we hope that one day we are recognized for our togetherness,” she said.

“We, the leadership and members of GWE, find great pride in the work that we are doing as it is not every day that you find women building each other up. We will remain encouraged as we walk in the understanding that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us, and it is with God’s help and our commitment we will achieve great things individually and together.”

For more information, interested parties may contact e.dalisma@gmail.com.