INJECTIONS CONTINUE: Sandilands rolls out COVID vaccinations for staff

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) began its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, making the vaccine available for employees of the institution and the Community Counselling and Assessment Centre (CCAC).

This follows the rollout of vaccinations at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) last Wednesday and Doctor’s Hospital announcing it will also join vaccination rollout efforts.

Keith Cleare, SRC training manager, was the first to receive the vaccination at SRC.

Cleare said that despite pre-existing conditions, he weighed the importance of getting the shot.

“I chose to take the vaccine because I am considered high-risk due to my medical history,” he said.

“I feel like any risk and side effects are not as serious when compared to those associated with contracting COVID-19. I’ve taken the flu shot for more the 20 years with no side effects, and I expect the COVID-19 vaccine to be the same.

“I haven’t had any allergic reactions to any vaccines that I have previously taken.”

Vaccine recipients are required to pre-register online and receive an appointment time and unique patient code. At the vaccination site, recipients complete the registration process and have their vitals taken. The process of vaccination is explained, and recipients have the opportunity to ask questions.

Once the vaccine is given, recipients are monitored during a short observation period and vitals are taken once again and compared to the reading taken before the vaccination.

Vanshree Newbold, payrolls, was the first head of department to be vaccinated and Jermaine Kemp was the first patient care assistant vaccinated.

Eugenia Combie, medical chief of staff, was the first member of the Sandilands Executive Management Committee to be vaccinated.

Combie said she is hopeful.

“All my siblings who live in other countries have already taken the vaccine and are doing well,” she said.

“The vaccine is the only other thing, outside of wearing the mask, social distancing and other protocols, that will improve the present situation.

“As a healthcare professional, I’m satisfied that adequate information was provided about the vaccine for persons to make informed decisions. We are now moving forward in a positive direction with the introduction of the vaccine.”

Sandilands staff are continuing to register for vaccination.

The public is encouraged to closely follow all advisories and announcements from the Ministry of Health, Public Hospitals Authority and the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee for further information about COVID-19 vaccination.