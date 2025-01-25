Infant discovered unresponsive in a bucket of water

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation is underway into an alleged drowning of a male infant that took place at home on Curtis Road, Gambier Village, on Saturday, 25th January, 2025.

Police were alerted to the incident after 11:00 a.m.

According to preliminary reports, the child was discovered unresponsive in a bucket of water sometime after 10:00 a.m. Despite attempts at CPR, he remained unresponsive and was transported to the hospital, where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.