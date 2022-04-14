INCREASED INTEREST: As fuel prices rise, electric vehicle dealer sees interest uptick

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With motorists facing significantly higher prices at the pumps, a local electric vehicle dealer says it has seen ‘increased interest’ in its fleet.

Pia Farmer of Easy Car Sales said: “Yes, we are seeing increased interest in finding out more about electric vehicles. We have over 100 visits to our website per day. Most people wonder how much it will cost them to charge an EV from BPL. On average, it costs $1 in electricity to travel the same distance as a gallon of gas at $6 plus dollars.”

Farmer added: “In terms of how much electricity you will need to charge an EV throughout the year, it’s about the same as what you spend on running a hot water heater, depending on the model of the electric vehicle. It is important to know that EVs can be charged by renewable power such as solar, at even lower costs.”

According to Farmer, as The Bahamas continues to be impacted by global events and fluctuating prices in oil and gasoline, this nation’s goal should be to produce as much renewable energy as possible and charge its vehicles from solar power. This she said could help save money, reduce harmful CO2 emissions and provide more sustainable and resilient transportation.

Fuel prices on New Providence have crossed the $6 threshold, with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine having a major impact on oil prices globally.