Inaugural Education and Scholarship Summit 2022 kicks off next week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 15 universities will be present on an array of international educational opportunities when the inaugural Bahamas Education and Scholarship Summit (BESS) 2022 gets underway next week.

The event is hosted by Education Tourism Bahamas, a team comprising Bridgette Francis Ingraham, Drewber Solutions, and the Global Conversations Development Centre.

There will be a session staged in New Providence, Grand Bahama, and online.

“As Bahamian residents continue to pursue educational opportunities worldwide, BESS bridges

the gap by introducing residents to these international opportunities regardless of their

educational, social, or financial background,” read a statement.

BESS does not solely focus on high school students but instead caters to all persons that desire to enhance their educational level, it added.

“From the international GED, undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees, or certifications, more than fifteen universities will be present to guide participants in choosing the appropriate areas of study.

BESS will be held on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“Family Islanders are encouraged to participate virtually. Interested persons are encouraged to attend BESS 2022 as we seek to build our nation further and improve the socio-economic status of people throughout our beautiful Bahamaland.”

The public is invited to attend the College Fairs in New Providence on September 13 at Margaritaville Beach Resort from 11am-3pm; and virtually that same day from 7pm-9pm. The Grand Bahama session will be hosted the following day, September 14, at the City of Life Entertainment Centre (formally the bowling alley) from 11am-3pm.

Registration for the virtual session can be found at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpc-irqjIiHNB1er-PXbWardRzjhAlfLG4