Inaugural charter show kicks expected to reap benefits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Tourism is placing strong emphasis on yacht and charter market this year, tourism officials said yesterday, while underscoring the industry’s economic benefits.

The inaugural Bahamas Charter Show will be held on February 27 to March 1.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with Worldwide Boat, a luxury charter company.

Sanaa Vohara, President of Worldwide Boat, said: “Timing is of the utmost importance.

“With the Bahamas getting all of these awards in tourism, this year is time for us to strike and to put the Bahamas on the map on the yachting industry for brokers to really come, see and feel what The Bahama has to offer.

“We are looking at expanding the show for many years to come.”

This year’s show will be a not-for-profit event, and proceeds will go towards the Ranfurly Home’s Step program, designed for young adults 18 years or over.

Peter Maury, president of the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) said: “This is a good opportunity to represent the marinas to the charter brokers and the yachts that come to the show as this business brings so much industry to people outside of just the marinas and fuel docks.

“This is a great opportunity to capitalize on these revenues, explain or modernization of the clearing process and some of the charter fees.”

ABM has 48 members throughout The Bahamas.

Maury added: “ We support the charters, brokers and the charter boats because they reach so many different levels of the Bahamas.

“My customer that comes to Bay Street Marian isn’t just going to stay one time. They are going to travel to so many other islands throughout the country.”

Dr Kenneth Romer, executive director at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, underscored the ministry’s expectations from the event as a sponsor.

“This is a market that the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is placing special emphasis on going into 2020,” Romer said.

“On average a single yacht visiting the Bahamas within a week can inject up to $1 million back into our Bahamian economy. The spend directly impacts our family island communities.

“As yachts cruise through the islands, many dock at choice marinas and therefore we see yachting as imperative in the diversification of our tourism product.”

Romer added: “This groundbreaking Bahamas Charter show will reinforce the facts for many potential yachters curious about what the destination has to offer and so throughout the four day event officials will be available to answer questions about the Bahamas and its maritime capabilities.”