Inaugural Cat Island Business Outlook set for June 11

CAT ISLAND, BAHAMAS — TCL Group will host the first Cat Island Business Outlook (CIBO) on Friday, June 11, under the theme “Facing Unprecedented Times: Recover. Adapt. Advance.” This virtual event marks the latest expansion of the seven-island Bahamas Business Outlook brand, which currently includes New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma and Long Island.

“Bahamas Business Outlook is a 30-year tradition that continues to evolve. We are pleased to expand our franchise to Cat Island, a gem in our archipelago that is rich in history and has the potential to create new industry,” said Joan Albury, TCL Group president.

“What this pandemic has taught us is that we have to maximize and strengthen every available national resource. We believe that Cat Island is one of the resources that deserves immediate attention.”

With Cat Island currently on lockdown due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and the Bahamian economy at large navigating a global pandemic, event co-moderator Nikita Shiel-Rolle expects CIBO to inspire meaningful discussions and comprehensive change. Shiel-Rolle is a real estate agent and conservation biologist on the island.

“This Outlook is so timely because we literally get to reimagine what our economy looks like. It creates an opportunity to bring the community together to attract new potential investors to the island and for us to really collectively envision a sustainable, flourishing island where quality of life is a luxurious status but something that is accessible to all residents,” said Shiel-Rolle. “To acknowledge lovingly where we are at economically while holding a vision of where we are going is my intention during this Outlook.”

Shiel-Rolle, owner of Cat Island Mermaid, a conservation art and wellness business, and Ocean Soul Farm, a hydroponic start-up exploring food security solutions, will also present on the opportunities for Cat Island to take advantage of new revenue streams via the blue economy and climate funding.

Said Shiel-Rolle: “This is where the ocean becomes such a great opportunity for us. The potential is immense once we attract the right investors. The beautiful thing is that the international community right now is really eager to explore our ocean but what this requires is building skills. We have to invest in our human capacity.

“The same thing goes for agriculture and the technological industry. It doesn’t matter what industry we are talking about. If we want resilient economies that are not going to be dependent on the number of people who come into our country, we need to make sure that we are building our skills and retaining the skills necessary to do that.”

CIBO’s slate of speakers includes Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Elsworth Johnson, with the keynote address; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard on “Creating New Models for Growth and Development In Agriculture”; Ministry of Education District Superintendent Jerome Forbes on “Education for Sustainable Development”; and Aliv Business Accountant Kendrick Delaney on “Engaging Technologies”.

The virtual conference will also include three panels.

“The Role of Creative Industries in Economic and Social Development” will feature Patricia Glinton-Meicholas, author and historian; Fred Ferguson, producer and musician; and Dr Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, assistant professor, University of The Bahamas (UB).

“Financing Options” will feature Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre Deputy Director Nicholas Higgs; Drewber Solutions Managing Partner Nathanial Butler Jr; and other finance professionals to be confirmed.

“Maintaining Cat Island’s Authenticity Through Tourism Sustainability” will feature Ministry of Tourism Deputy Director General Ellison Thompson; Ministry of Tourism Executive Director of Global Sales & Marketing Bridgette King; and other tourism professionals to be confirmed, in conversation with Money Maxx President and Executive Director K Karlos Mackey and moderator for the second half of the day.

The Cat Island Business Outlook runs from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Friday, June 11. Register online at tclevents.com.