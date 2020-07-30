Inagua braced, residents report sporadic downpour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the archipelagic chain, residents on Inagua have reported some rainfall and moderate winds.

Island Administrator Marlon Leary, who was performing checks of the shelters in Matthew’s Town, told Eyewitness News the island was “ready to go”.

“In fact, our emergency operation center started operations at 1pm,” he said.

“We have three shelters on Inagua, but presently we are going with opening just one at the beginning of this see how it works from there. But we have persons on standby to man the other two.”

As it relates to food and water supplies, Leary said: “We’re good. We encourage persons to bring as much of their own food supply as possible because you know persons have different diets and all kinds of things. Technically the center does not supply food like that, but we also have backup just in case persons show up who do not have anything. We’re supplied. We’re good.”

No one had sought shelter at St Philips Anglican Church as of 2:30pm.

The shelter can hold over 250 people, but in recognition of COVID-19 social distancing protocols, Leary said the shelter will only accept up to 200 people.

Matthew Town resident Juletta Cartwright, a caregiver, said there was some adverse weather, but the rain had already stopped.

“My husband left here just now with my grandson and everything is alright so far,” she said around 2pm.

“We only had some rain you know.

“We had rain for about half an hour; not even half an hour. It was some heavy rain and the sun came back out. Outside it’s so hot now.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Ophelia Cox of Greater Bethel Temple Church said she and her husband had completed partially battening up her home.

She said she purchased a few week’s supply on canned goods and other essential supplies, and moved debris from her yard.

“So, that is basically good for now,” she said around 2.30pm.

“We feel prepared. We have a little overcast, but the sun is still shining and the breeze is blowing.

“It’s raining off and on.”

As of 2pm, Tropical Storm Isaias was 275 east-southeast of Inagua.

It was moving northwest at 20 miles per hour.

Maximum sustained winds were near 60 miles per hour with higher gusts.

The center was expected to move over Hispaniola today and move near the southeast Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands by tonight or early Friday.

The storm was expected to weaken as it moves over Hispaniola.

Isaias is forecasted to be near the central Bahamas by tonight or early Friday.

Localized flooding is expected throughout The Bahamas.

The Department of Meteorology encouraged residents in the central and southeast Bahamas to rush to complete preparations.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the southeast Bahamas, including Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Inagua, Mayaguana, and Ragged Islands; and the central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch remain in effect for the northwest Bahamas.

These include Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera, the Abacos, the Berry Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.