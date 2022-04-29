IN THE PIPELINE: Nearly $500 million or more in Eleuthera investments over next five to ten years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The island of Eleuthera could see close to $1 billion worth of investment over the next five to ten years according to Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce president Thomas Sands.

Sands, who addressed the Eleuthera Business Outlook conference yesterday, said that the nearly $1 billion worth of investments on the island in the next five years.

This includes some $400 million being invested by Disney Cruise Line in its Lighthouse Point development, a $200 million Ritz Carlton development announced last year as well as another $100 million in Half Moon Cay.

“My estimate is that over the next five to ten years we are going to get close to a billion in investments if not exceed that,” said Sands.

Sands also noted that the vacation home rental market forms another crucial part of the Eleuthera economy.

“They have spread through the island of Eleuthera. The vacation rental sector is the backbone of the economy. It’s difficult to put a number to that but I think that it is critical to the equation of what is taking place.”

Sweeting, the Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera said yesterday that the government plans to construct two “state of the art” medical facilities on Eleuthera. He noted that one will be constructed in Palmetto Point and will have a small surgical ward while the other will be constructed in Rock Sound.