“IMMENSE PRESSURE”: Darville tells graduate doctors “we need your services”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville yesterday encouraged 39 graduate doctors of the University of the West Indies to remember what led to their success amid one of the most challenging times for The Bahamas’ healthcare sector.

He was referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the nation and pushed the healthcare sector to the brink over the last two years.

“We need your services and recognize that you have been under immense pressure due to the pandemic,” Darville said during the graduating ceremony at Baha Mar.

“But despite it all, your hard work and dedication to your studies has made this day possible.“I am convinced that those same characteristics are what will make you successful throughout your professional career.”

The minister said no one could have predicted the pandemic and the devastating impact in would have on healthcare services and its professionals.

He said medical professionals have been in crisis mode for the past two years and operated in “overdrive”, while losing friends, family and colleagues.

“None of us here today could have predicted such a pandemic nor would we have been able to foresee the devastating impact this pandemic would have on our public healthcare system and the challenges it would have brought to our medical fraternity,” Darville said.

“In the past two years medical and healthcare professionals worldwide have been in crisis mode operating in over drive and pushed to the limit, not only physically but also emotionally.

“We have lost colleagues on the front line and buried family, friends and love ones who suffered from severe complications of COVID-19.”

The Bahamas continues to record low, single digit infections.

There were just 10 hospitalized cases over the weekend.

Darville thanked God “the fog of COVID-19 has started to lift” and allowed the ministry to begin to focus on essential health upgrades, and improvements in the healthcare delivery systems.

He recognized the vital role healthcare professionals play as the ministry strives to rebuild and improve medical services across the country.

During his mid-year budget communication, the minister pledged the government will hire 500 workers throughout the archipelago in an effort to “boost our service capabilities”.

This includes 50 nurses, nursing assistants, clerks and other support staff to increase manpower in the healthcare system.

Darville also outlined plans for Family Island clinics to be equipped with ambulances and EMT support staff, the construction of a new hospital on Grand Bahama and accommodations for medical staff at PMH.

Eyewitness News understands that has been a significant backlog of patients awaiting services and surgeries due to the diverted resources of the ongoing pandemic and the shortage of staff, particularly nurses in the healthcare system.