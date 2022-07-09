“I FELT INSULTED:” Adrian Gibson testifies in defamation case against contractor

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bank of Canada apologized to Adrian Gibson in a letter after an “unauthorized” transaction of $200 was sent to his account, according to the Long Island MP, who testified in court yesterday.

The case involves Gregory Miller who was charged last year with intentional libel. Prosecutors allege that he transferred $200 to Gibson’s RBC account in an attempt to defame him in December 2018.

Gibson, who was recently charged with numerous counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving, and money laundering in a separate matter connected to his tenure as chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation, testified before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt yesterday.

He said in January 2019 he was checking the RBC account he shared with his ex-fiance Alexandria Mackey when he noticed an “unfamiliar” $200 deposit from Apex Underground Utilities LTD.

Taken aback by this, he reached out to the WSC deputy chairwoman, a manager of RBC. He said he also informed former Works Minister Desmond Bannister about what happened.

Gibson said he sent an email to RBC asking how the transaction came to be.

He said he recognized the depositor as a contractor because the name was one he saw before in reference to bids for a $3.7 million Long Island project and other projects.

He said in time the bank responded through telephone calls, emails, and finally an apology letter from the managing director in 2020.

Gibson said he wrote the deputy commissioner of police at the time, Paul Rolle, requesting an investigation.

He said he believed the deposit was an attempt to entrap him, especially because the transaction was made the same day contacts were awarded for Long Island and Crooked Island contracts involving WSC work.

Ferguson-Pratt asked: “You were of the view that someone was trying to entrap you with $200 on a $3.7m contract?”

Gibson replied: “I did not invite the deposit so that is the only conclusion I could come to.”

Gibson said he felt insulted and believed it was done with malicious intent to cause reputational and social damage to him.

He said this was compounded by Miller going on a radio talk show and making untrue allegations about him.

The trial has been adjourned.