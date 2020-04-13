Hutchison Ports salutes healthcare workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some 250 containers at Freeport Container Port (FCP) have been transformed into a symbol of gratitude for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

Hutchison Ports released the photo and statement thanking teams throughout the Bahamas, and particularly in Grand Bahama, working to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“All business units, including Freeport Container Port (FCP), Freeport Harbour Company (FHC) and Grand Bahama Airport Company (GBAC), collaborated to determine how best to highlight healthcare workers and express gratitude for their extraordinary efforts, keeping The Bahamas safe, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the statement.

“A symbolic display was created at Freeport Container Port, to show love to all personnel at Ministry of Health and the Public Hospitals Authority.”

Valentino Johnson, FCP Planning Manager, said: “We’d like to thank health care professionals on the front lines, as well as other essential workers, like food store clerks, pharmacy staff and enforcement officers, who continue to perform their duties, despite the risk.”

Hutchison Ports FCP encourages the public to follow all government protocols currently in place and urges the nation to stay home and stay safe.