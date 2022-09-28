HURRICANE WATCH: NEMA partially activates emergency centre as Ian intensifies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The islands of Grand Bahama and Bimini are bracing for tropical storm conditions with the entire northwest Bahamas facing severe flooding and thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible tornadic activity as Hurricane Ian intensifies on its track towards the western coast of Florida.

National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA), National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was partially activated at 6pm yesterday as Hurricane Ian developed into a Category 3 storm.

The centre will remain open throughout the response period.

The tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions could be experienced in Grand

Bahama and the Biminis within 36 hours.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced the closure of schools in the Northwest Bahamas (Bimini, Grand Bahama, Abaco, the Berry Islands and Andros) tomorrow in preparation for the effects of the major storm.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey yesterday appealed for all residents of Grand Bahama to monitor weather reports, heed warnings and make necessary preparations. “Grand Bahama can expect life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, heavy rainfall and flooding,” she said. “Everyone should stay alert and monitor your local news for updates and directions provided by local officials. Let’s stay safe, take all necessary precautions, be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Moxey added: “Our prayers are with Grand Bahama and all areas in the path of this major Hurricane. We remain Grand Bahama Strong.”

During Partial Activation, certain NEOC Team Members (known as Emergency Support Functions) are activated to monitor certain risks and/or hazards in areas that could be impacted by weather conditions associated with the passage of a storm, and as a means of communicating with/supporting disaster managers and planners and disaster consultative committees on the ground in those areas.

The NEOC is responsible for executing emergency management and ensuring the continuity of operations for the entire country.

Residents in Grand Bahama and the Biminis are being advised to prepare for the possibility of sustained tropical storm-force winds on Wednesday night through Thursday.

Residents in the remainder of the northwest Bahamas, including Abaco, the Berry Islands, North Andros, New Providence, and Eleuthera, could experience winds gusting to gale-force during this period.

Forecasters at the Bahamas Department of Meteorology note that rainbands associated with Hurricane Ian, will continue to affect the islands of the northwest Bahamas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe, localized flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas with total rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches expected with isolated amounts of up to 8 inches through Friday.

Residents of low-lying, flood-prone areas of the north-western Bahamas, are asked to take special precautions during any heavy and/or prolonged rainfall event.

Yesterday, NEMA said it was also monitoring an area of Low Pressure located several hundred miles off the Cabo

Verde Islands (also known as the Cape Verde Islands) that has a 70 percent chance of tropical

cyclone formation over the next five days.