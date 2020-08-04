Hurricane Isaias deals little damage — says PM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday noted there appeared to be little physical damage to the northern Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Isaias.
The National Emergency Management Agency issued the ‘all clear’ for the entire country at 9am on Sunday.
The Department of Meteorology issued the ‘all clear’ for Grand Bahama, Bimini, and the Berry Islands at 9am on Sunday; however, it advised that severe showers and thunderstorms from the outer bands of Isaias would continue to impact the northwest Bahamas.
The Met Department further indicated gusty winds would be experienced in Grand Bahama and Bimini.
During his national address yesterday, Minnis said he did a flyover to assess the effects of Isaias on Sunday but the weather did not permit them to fly over Grand Bahama.
He was accompanied by Minister of Works Desmond Bannister and NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell, along with Opposition leader Philip Davis.
The prime minister expressed gratitude to NEMA, “and the many government departments and agencies who kept their focus on their responsibilities for hurricane preparedness”.
He also thanks Bahamians and residents for their readiness ahead of the storm given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The storm turned out to be less destructive than we had prepared for,” Minnis said.
“We must remain vigilant and on alert for the remainder of the hurricane season during which we are also battling this pandemic.”
Also on the flight were Kevin O’Reilly, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere for the United States, who is temporarily the Chargé d’affaires to The Bahamas; and Rear Admiral Eric Jones, Commander of District 7 of the United States Coast Guard.
“We flew over Andros, Bimini and the Berry Islands,” he said.
“The weather did not permit us flying over Grand Bahama. From the air, there did not appear to be much physical damage to structures.”
Minnis added: “NEMA and the Ministry of Works will continue their assessment and provide the appropriate responses to any need or damage that exists on the ground.”