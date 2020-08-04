Hurricane Isaias deals little damage — says PM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday noted there appeared to be little physical damage to the northern Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Isaias.

The National Emergency Management Agency issued the ‘all clear’ for the entire country at 9am on Sunday.

The Department of Meteorology issued the ‘all clear’ for Grand Bahama, Bimini, and the Berry Islands at 9am on Sunday; however, it advised that severe showers and thunderstorms from the outer bands of Isaias would continue to impact the northwest Bahamas.

The Met Department further indicated gusty winds would be experienced in Grand Bahama and Bimini.

During his national address yesterday, Minnis said he did a flyover to assess the effects of Isaias on Sunday but the weather did not permit them to fly over Grand Bahama.