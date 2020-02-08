Hundreds without power after circuit trips

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Technical difficulties at the Clifton Pier Power Station left hundreds of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) consumers without electricity for several hours yesterday morning.

The challenge, caused by a circuit trip at the western power plant, began shortly after 10am.

BPL did not explicitly state the nature of the technical difficulties, but said all feeders were closed shortly after noon, restoring power to all customers in the affected area.

Areas impacted included Fairview Heights, Felia Subdivision, Armbrister Close, Allen Drive, Barbados Street, Fire Trail Road, Hampster road, Silver Gates, portions of Goldens Gates, among several other areas.

In December, the power company announced its new stations, ‘Station A’, at the Clifton Pier Power Station was online and providing power to the grid.

At the time, BPL Chairman Dr. Donovan Moxey declared that there would be an end to load shedding as the company celebrated the launch of the new station.

Last March, the government announced it had signed a $95 million contract with Wartsila to install a new 132-megawatt engine power plant at the Clifton Pier Power Station.

According to officials, $70 million of the proceeds from the government’s electricity rate reduction bond will fund the expansion of the Wartsila plant.