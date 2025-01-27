Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Hundreds reconnected under BPL’s “Merry and Bright” initiative

0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Approximately 1600 consumers have had their electricity reconnected out of the more than 2,000 individuals who were disconnected last year. Minister of Energy and Transport Jobeth Coleby Davis made the revelation while providing an update on Bahamas Power and Light’s “Merry and Bright” initiative, which began in December.

The initiative allowed customers to pay 10 percent of their outstanding BPL bill to reconnect their power. They were then placed on a payment plan to cover the remaining amount.

Coleby-Davis said this is the last week for consumers to take advantage of the initiative.

Polls

Should Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis be nominated by the FNM as a candidate in the next election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis be nominated by the FNM as a candidate in the next election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture