Hundreds reconnected under BPL’s “Merry and Bright” initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Approximately 1600 consumers have had their electricity reconnected out of the more than 2,000 individuals who were disconnected last year. Minister of Energy and Transport Jobeth Coleby Davis made the revelation while providing an update on Bahamas Power and Light’s “Merry and Bright” initiative, which began in December.

The initiative allowed customers to pay 10 percent of their outstanding BPL bill to reconnect their power. They were then placed on a payment plan to cover the remaining amount.

Coleby-Davis said this is the last week for consumers to take advantage of the initiative.