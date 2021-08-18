Human trafficking trial adjourned after prosecutor a no-show

Virtual complainant no longer in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The trial of two men accused of bringing a Venezuelan woman into The Bahamas for prostitution was adjourned yesterday after a prosecutor from the Department of Public Prosecutions failed to appear.

Prosecutors allege that Paul O’Brian Pawar, 30, of Sapphire Ridge, and Theo Johnson, 33, of Milky Way Drive, conspired to bring in the 34-year-old woman for the purpose of exploiting her for prostitution sometime between July 6 and July 22, 2021,

The woman, whose identity has been withheld, was named as the virtual complainant.

Pawar and Johnson appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the start of their human trafficking trial.

Attorneys Damian Gomez, QC, and Ian Cargill appeared on behalf of Pawar and Johnson.

The Crown prosecutor was present.

But Eucal Bonamy from the Public Prosecutions Department was not in place, though the court later learned that he was en route.

Gomez said he had hoped to speak to the prosecutor concerning discovery, noting that the trial date was predicated on preparation and having certain matters addressed.

The court was advised that the virtual complainant was no longer in The Bahamas.

Ferguson-Pratt advised that the prosecution must determine whether it will call her back to The Bahamas or do what it has done in other matters, which has not had success.

The judge said when the evidence substantially comes from one person and that person is not in the country to be in court, “I have great difficulty”.

The chief magistrate also noted that a total of 15 witnesses were named, including two physicians.

She asked the Crown if it was necessary for multiple people to present the same information to the court.