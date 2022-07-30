Human remains found on Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police found suspected skeletal remains in an abandoned building situated on Peel Street in Grand Bahama.

According to reports, a man was cleaning up an abandoned building by removing debris.

The man was moving a black garbage bag when he reportedly saw an object that looked like a human skull fall from the bag.

Police said the man further examined the bag and found some additional bones inside the bag.

The remains were collected and transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital morgue for safekeeping.

Investigations are ongoing.