Hubert Edwards steps down as ORG Economic Committee Chair, Liam Miller joins team

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) announced that Hubert Edwards, who served as Chair of the Economic Development Committee, is stepping down from ORG’s Board to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Although stepping back from his leadership role, ORG noted that Edwards remains deeply committed to its mission. ORG also noted that Edwards has been a key driver in promoting sustainable economic growth and enhancing public understanding of the economic challenges and opportunities facing The Bahamas, with his leadership of the Economic Development Committee having played a vital role in shaping key initiatives, such as ORG’s Economic Roundtable forums, which have become essential platforms for dialogue on national fiscal policies.

Reflecting on his tenure, Edwards stated: “My time leading the Economic Development Committee has been incredibly rewarding. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m confident that ORG will continue to lead important conversations about our nation’s future. I remain committed to ORG’s mission and look forward to supporting its ongoing efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and economic opportunity in The Bahamas. It is fundamental that where possible, persons should always seek ways of serving the country. For me, this was and will always remain a singular driver.”

ORG’s Executive Director, Matt Aubry, expressed his deep appreciation for Edwards’ contributions, particularly his advocacy for responsible economic governance.

“Hubert has been an invaluable leader and advocate. We are grateful for his ability to connect complex economic concepts with actionable strategies that have enriched our work and advanced our mission. While we will miss his leadership on the committee, he will remain a valued part of the ORG family. We are confident that he will bring similar success to his future endeavors,” said Aubry.

ORG also announced that it has welcomed Liam Miller as a new member. Miller, currently serving as the National Youth Ambassador for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Nations for the 2024-2026 term, brings a fresh perspective and a deep passion for sustainable development according to ORG.

“Liam’s commitment to sustainable development and his understanding of global challenges affecting The Bahamas align perfectly with ORG’s goals,” said Aubry. “We are excited to have him join our team as we continue to champion policies that foster inclusive growth and resilience in our nation.”