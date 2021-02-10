House speaker returns power to the people with PAC ruling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie today overturned former House Speaker Dr Kendal Major’s 2015 ruling on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which prohibited the opposition-led committee from carrying out further inquiries into the auditor general’s report ahead of its tabling.

In his first act as an independent speaker since resigning from the Free National Movement (FNM) last week, Moultrie indicated that over the years, the legislative branch of government has been diluted and diminished.

The speaker said the power must be returned to the people as he reinstated the scope and powers of the PAC, repealing Major’s ruling.

The former speaker’s ruling centered around the auditor general’s report on the Christie administration’s Urban Renewal Program.

Major said given that the report was not tabled in the House at the time, it could not “attract the scrutiny of the PAC”.

He said it was up to the House to decide, by way of resolution, on a motion brought for the purpose on whether it wished for the report to be tabled and referred to the PAC, following which the powers, papers and records powers could be properly invoked.

Major ruled on the matter three weeks after then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson determined that the PAC’s move to summon then Urban Renewal Co-Chairs Algernon Allen and Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, after they refused to appear before the PAC, was “illegally improper” because the auditor general’s report had not been laid before Parliament.

Then PAC Chairman Hubert Chipman, as well as PAC members Peter Turnquest and Richard Lightbourn, said the speaker’s ruling effectively rendered the committee useless.

When Moultrie resigned from the FNM, he cited a “divergent and untenable relationship” with the governing party.

Today’s ruling comes days after Major reportedly told a local daily he would not have handled the situation in the same way as Moultrie did, and felt the government should not push the speaker but instead allow him to continue to serve as an independent MP and speaker of the House.