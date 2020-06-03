Hotel unions still in talks over new protocols

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darrin Woods said the union remains in discussions with local hotel properties regarding protocols to be implemented ahead of the reopening of the tourism sector.

During an interview with Eyewitness News, Woods maintained “2020 is a year we won’t soon forget”.

At a Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee Tourism Re-entry Press Conference yesterday, tourism stakeholders noted that a Phase I reopening will begin on June 15 and is intended to test the market and serve as a transition to the second phase on July 1.

Atlantis recently revealed that it has delayed its phased re-opening until June 25. This comes after the resort advised staff it was unable to announce a definitive date at this time, pushing back plans to re-open the Royal Towers by ten days.

Woods said: “We are in discussions with all of the hotels to talk about the new norm and protocols to try and get ahead of this reopening. We are discussing for instance how the phased opening of Atlantis and some other properties will affect employees in the sort, medium and long term. We are still in discussions.”

“This is something we have never faced. We don’t have the book on what should happen. We are all trying to see our way through this. One of the main things on our agenda is if course job preservation and protection.”

Woods noted that despite the country reopening its borders tourism number could be down significantly over the next three months.

He acknowledged that is membership is concerned over their jobs as well as health and safety with no cure yet readily available for the virus.