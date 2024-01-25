Hotel union president slams labour officials and hotel executives over stalled negotiations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union president Darren Woods lambasted hotel executives and Labour officials over stalled negotiations Thursday morning as he led dozens of his union members in protest at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier bridge.

As members protested Woods claimed that executives are proposing to deny increases for workers that fall under the tipping category which he suggests is unlawful.

He warned labour officials by stating “Our frustration level is now at a boiling point and right now anything could happen.”